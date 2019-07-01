Man charged with cold case murder as new evidence emerges

COLD CASE CHARGES LAID: Rex Keen was found murdered at the Lennons Hotel in Brisbane.

DETECTIVES investigating the 1976 murder of Rex Kable Keen in Brisbane have charged a 69-year-old Bundaberg man with his murder.

As part of an 18-month protracted review by members of the Homicide Group's Cold Case Investigation Team, police have spoken with several witnesses and examined new information. A thorough review of forensic exhibits was also conducted as part of the team's investigation.

Rex Keen, a resident of Bowen at the time, visited Brisbane in 1976 for a medical appointment. He was found deceased in his Lennon's Plaza hotel room by cleaners on the morning of Saturday August 14. Mr Keen had been beaten and stabbed and died as a result of his injuries.

The 69-year-old man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 2 charged with one count of murder.

Senior Constable L. Jones examines a vehicle parked behind the Lennons Plaza Hotel on Burnett Lane. He's dusting for fingerprints. The Courier-Mail

In 2014 Queensland police offered a $250,000 reward for information that led to a conviction of the killer.