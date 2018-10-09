Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This Bundesliga fan is the hero we all need right now.
This Bundesliga fan is the hero we all need right now.
Offbeat

Social media meltdown over thirsty fan

by Jake Lambourne
9th Oct 2018 5:37 AM

A GERMAN football fan sent social media into meltdown during Fortuna Dusseldorf's clash against Schalke after he was spotted carrying up to eight pints while simultaneously eating a bratwurst.

But despite having no hands spare, the individual managed to chomp down on his sausage at the same time â€" much to the delight of social media.

Wearing what looks to be a retro Red Star Belgrade jersey, the supporter showed that not all heroes wear capes.

A freelance reporter named Archie Rhind-Tutt pointed out the man with over 4000 Twitter followers retweeting and over 17000 likes.

 

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately for Fortuna, their disastrous start to the Bundesliga season shows no signs of improvement after they lost 2-0 against the Royal Blues.

Second half strikes from Weston McKennie and Guido Burgstaller condemned Friedhelm Funkel's side to a third consecutive league defeat.

They sit second bottom in the table, while Schalke climbed out of the relegation zone into 15th spot.

beer bratwurst bundesliga editors picks football pints twitter

Top Stories

    Teen held up grocery store to pay off drug debt

    premium_icon Teen held up grocery store to pay off drug debt

    Crime He carried out the armed robbery with a pocket knife due to a $1000 drug debt

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    premium_icon CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    Health DR MCPHEE is taking his CQ health care plan across the globe

    Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    premium_icon Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    Crime He has other charges before the courts

    Local Partners