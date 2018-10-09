Social media meltdown over thirsty fan

This Bundesliga fan is the hero we all need right now.

This Bundesliga fan is the hero we all need right now.

A GERMAN football fan sent social media into meltdown during Fortuna Dusseldorf's clash against Schalke after he was spotted carrying up to eight pints while simultaneously eating a bratwurst.

But despite having no hands spare, the individual managed to chomp down on his sausage at the same time â€" much to the delight of social media.

Wearing what looks to be a retro Red Star Belgrade jersey, the supporter showed that not all heroes wear capes.

A freelance reporter named Archie Rhind-Tutt pointed out the man with over 4000 Twitter followers retweeting and over 17000 likes.

My hero of the Bundesliga weekend - this Fortuna Düsseldorf fan. Carrying at least seven beers *and* a bratwurst. #ImpossibleIsNothing pic.twitter.com/xjCG2nHKxa — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) October 7, 2018

Best Assist of the year! — Carlos J. Suarez (@CJSS_11) October 8, 2018

If ever there was an argument against Brexit. These are skilled people we’re abandoning!! — Rob Mills (@robmills27) October 8, 2018

My disappointment of the Bundesliga weekend - his friends... someone help the dude.. someone please.. — EGOzbatur (@EGOzbatur) October 8, 2018

Sorry to ruin the illusion but they're Stack Cups. You can easily carry up to 6 in each hand, not as impressive as it seems but a fantastic invention by @StackCup 🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/wdOoF7QODO — Chris Fawcett (@c4set_) October 8, 2018

Even with handles, good show. As a bartender I'm accustomed to carrying, like, four to five pints of beer around. And am sometimes surprised some people get confused at three. Seven? Good on ya, good show. — RadHombre42069 (@IanmmmailComc1) October 8, 2018

Unfortunately for Fortuna, their disastrous start to the Bundesliga season shows no signs of improvement after they lost 2-0 against the Royal Blues.

Second half strikes from Weston McKennie and Guido Burgstaller condemned Friedhelm Funkel's side to a third consecutive league defeat.

They sit second bottom in the table, while Schalke climbed out of the relegation zone into 15th spot.