Girl, 10, raped by teenage boy

GUILTY: A 21-year-old Bundaberg man accused of raping a young girl when he was just 14 years old has been sentenced to serve time in prison. FILE IMAGE

A 21-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg man accused of raping a young girl when he was just 14-years-old has been sentenced to serve time in prison.

The man, who can't be named, faced Judge Leanne Clare in the Bundaberg District Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, the first of which happened when he was between 14 and 15 and the second when he was 16 or 17.

The court heard both the victim and the man were known to each other because at one point, their parents had been in a relationship.

"(They) both spent multiple occasions having sleepovers," Crown Prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said.

The victim who at the time of the first offence was just 10-years-old, had told police the man had sex with her during a sleepover.

Ms Kelso told the court the victim had "no recollection if he had ejaculated".

"The second incident happened two years later ... the complainant was asleep and the defendant was sleeping in the same room," Ms Kelso said.

"He moved his hand up her leg, pulled her underwear to the side and penetrated her vagina with his fingers."

When she told him to stop he went back to his own mattress.

Ms Kelso said the man had told police in questioning he had been in a "relationship with the complainant at the time".

But that was later disproved.

"As far as she (victim) was concerned, he had a relationship with her older sister at the time," she said.

She said the victim was "suffering" with a current relationship and had strained her connections with other people "as a result of her experience".

The man's defence said he'd been suffering mentally and attending Headspace several times as the result of online bullying by friends calling him a "paedophile".

Judge Clare said the man had been trying to "get qualifications for work, and you have felt the stress of these charges".

"I am told you have had some social media attention which has depressed you ... today you are in a position of being sentenced as an adult for sexual offending committed as a child," Judge Clare said.

"The sentence has to be in accordance with the maximum penalty for children and other principles under the Juvenile Justice Act."

For "count one, the penile rape" Judge Clare sentenced the man to two years' imprisonment, suspended after six months for an operational period of three years.

For the second count, Judge Clare sentenced him to six months' imprisonment to be released after two and a half months.