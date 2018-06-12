Family mourns mother killed in highway tragedy

FATAL: The mangled wreck of Bundy woman Cheree Vowles's car after Sunday's crash, in which she lost her life.

FATAL: The mangled wreck of Bundy woman Cheree Vowles's car after Sunday's crash, in which she lost her life. Alistair Brightman

A SIMPLE mistake meant Cheree Vowles never made it home to Bundy after a trip to Hervey Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The 50-year-old mother was killed in a horror crash with traffic on the Bruce Highway.

Howard Senior Constable Ed Gompelman said it appeared Ms Vowles had pulled out in front of the truck, which had been heading north in the 100kmh zone.

"It is as easy as she simply did not see the truck," he said.

"The truck driver has done absolutely nothing wrong."

Daniel Goretic, who lives nearby, said the crash sounded like an explosion.

"It shook the whole house," Mr Goretic said.

"My neighbour said he thought the noise was someone rattling his door."

Mr Goretic left his house to see if anyone needed help but Ms Vowles had died at the Torbanlea scene.

"The way the truck hit the car there was no chance of survival," he said.

"She might as well have been parked in the middle of the road"

A truck driver of many years, Mr Goretic has seen his own fair share of serious and fatal crashes and empathises with his fellow truckie.

"I have had a few close calls and you see a lot of stuff on the road," he said.

"You see a big accident and all you can hope for is for no one to lose a life.

"Things happen that quick being a truck driver you have no control over it.

"You can't quickly stop and you can't swerve or you can kill more people."

Mr Goretic said the Gympie St and Bruce Hwy intersection was known among locals as being dangerous.

"The whole road is unsafe," he said.

"The speed should be reduced ... it should be 80km from Howard to the BP service station."

"They have 80km at Childers so why isn't that here?"

Snr Const Gompelman said although speed was not a contributing factor, reducing the speed limits will be something for main roads to consider.

He said accidents like this were an unfortunate but powerful reminder to motorists.

"The message is people just need to be patient and aware of your surroundings," he said.

"Remember the fatal five (speed, seat belts, alcohol and drugs, distraction and fatigue)."