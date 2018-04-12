Bunnings challenges development

Bunnings lodged an appeal in December, claiming BRP’s development would cause “unacceptable adverse impacts”.

The fate of the massive Brookfield Residential Properties (BRP) housing estate on the Keperra quarry site could be determined by negotiations with Bunnings and Brisbane City Council.

The parties have agreed to meet ahead of a court hearing in a bid to resolve Bunnings appeal against the project's approval by Brisbane City Council.

Bunnings lodged an appeal in December, claiming BRP's development would cause "unacceptable adverse impacts" from stormwater entering adjoining lots, and the possible impacts from its business on homes in the development.

It also cited conflicts with the rural and extractive industry zones, and said impacts on "local amenity and values" had not been adequately considered and addressed.

Bunnings' Keperra Warehouse, which opened on March 29, backs onto the BRP site.

Bunnings general manager (property) Andrew Marks told the North-West News: "We do not believe that Brookfield Residential Properties has properly identified how the proposed residential development will interact with the operation of our newly opened Keperra Warehouse in a compatible way."

"There are a number of issues such as lighting and noise impacts that do not appear to have been considered in their submission to Council," Mr Marks said.

BRP said it was unable to comment as the appeal was going through the legal ­process.

BRP's $313 million plan for the quarry, approved by the council on October 31 last year, includes 700 homes, a 3000sq m shopping centre on the 48.6ha Samford Rd site.