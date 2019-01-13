Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bunnings’ awkward ‘f**k it’ sign fail

by Nicholas Darveniza
13th Jan 2019 1:00 PM

STAFF at a Moreton Bay Bunnings store have learnt an important lesson after an innocent handwriting error - which looked like 'f**k it' had been written on a sign - went viral online.

The Rothwell Bunnings' handwritten sign promoting a range of $3.99 LED light switches attracted more attention than they bargained for on Friday.

The phrase 'FLICK IT' appeared innocent enough until store-goer Adrian ChanChan spotted the accidental combination of two letters, producing a markedly different meaning.

The sign proudly announcing 'F*** IT' sent social media into stitches.

Bunnings Rothwell had an unfortunate sign fail. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook
Bunnings Rothwell had an unfortunate sign fail. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook

Commenter Chris Fenwick asked "Do they also sell f*** it sausages at Bunnings?"

"Even when read as 'flick it' my mind still heads straight for the gutter," commented Astrid Freebird.

Bunnings failed to see the lighter side of the error, declining to offer any further comment other than a promise that the "offending" sign had been removed.

Bunnings Rothwell removed the sign quickly. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook
Bunnings Rothwell removed the sign quickly. Photo: Adrian ChanChan/Facebook

More Stories

awkward bunnings editors picks fail offbeat sign

Top Stories

    Dispute over Rocky Hospital project payments revealed

    premium_icon Dispute over Rocky Hospital project payments revealed

    Politics Project cost discussions after a 62 week project overrun have been revealed in previously confidential State Government papers

    • 13th Jan 2019 1:25 PM
    The cabbie who bowled Viv Richards out for 99

    premium_icon The cabbie who bowled Viv Richards out for 99

    Offbeat The Rockhampton cab driver who faced the world's cricketing greats

    Cafe survives on passion of local owners

    premium_icon Cafe survives on passion of local owners

    Business 'No matter what business you are in ... you have to keep improving'

    Cost of nursing diploma to drop by thousands

    premium_icon Cost of nursing diploma to drop by thousands

    Careers Graduates can work as enrolled nurses or move to further study

    Local Partners