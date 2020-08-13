‘Bunnings Karen’ is back with a vengeance

If you thought 2020 couldn't possibly get more bizarre - or that the days of anti-maskers' ranting were behind us now the entire state of Victoria has returned to lockdown - think again.

Self-described exorcist and coronavirus denier Lizzy Rose, who made headlines as "Karen from Bunnings", has re-emerged.

This time, it's not to espouse her "legal right" to refuse wearing a face mask in a popular hardware store or get her nails done.

No, Ms Rose is here to cast a spell on Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews, in a bid to remove him from government and thwart his "evil agenda".

In a caption accompanying the footage posted online, Ms Rose wrote that while her yard is in the middle of being "freshly landscaped" (which explains the random mounds of dirt), "the message is too important to wait until the Witches outdoor ritual space is finished".

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus coverage

We the People's Voice cast out this Government of corruption We the Awakened People say NO to Mandatory Vaccinations... Posted by Lizzy Rose on Sunday, August 9, 2020

RELATED: Bunnings anti-masker treated Aussie PM

Standing behind what the untrained eye might assume is a run-of-the-mill fire pit - but is apparently a "Viking cauldron" - Ms Rose chants, in tandem with some interpretative dance moves, about the "awakened people" of Australia saying "no to mandatory vaccinations".

"We cast you out, we cast out your evil agenda of cruelty, deception and control. No, we will not be vaccinated against our will. You are to leave government. You are to walk away from your power and your position, for we cast you out," the 50-year-old chants hypnotically, evoking a bit of a Harry Potter vibe.

"No to mandatory vaccinations. No. This is against our will, this is against our right to freedom, to choice. The universal law is greater than any law of any land. Hail, and farewell, Daniel Andrews and blessed be.

"Call forth the rain, to bless and cleanse this right. I call forth the heavens to open and bear down upon us on this day and on this night. Cleanse this government and all its ill will," she intones.

"Banish from state, territory, capital and the hill. Guardians of day and guardians of night, great mother Earth, in this cauldron of bounty, punish them, make them accountable by law, by honour, make them hear and make them see, and free our people both by land and by sea."

RELATED: Our visit with exorcist Lizzy Rose

For anyone at home thinking Ms Rose is performing interpretative dance behind a large paella pan … you're mistaken. Picture: Supplied

Ms Rose then goes on to manifest a lifting of restrictions, no mandatory masking and no mandatory vaccinations - aka, the holy trinity of virus denier's greatest desires.

"Reopen our economy. For as we will it, so mote it be," she concludes, and at this point I'm struggling to understand what she's saying.

"It is done, it is done, it is done."

Originally published as 'Bunnings Karen' back with a vengeance