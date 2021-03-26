Queensland aged care, hospitals, and prisons sent into lockdown over new COVID case

A pitbull that killed a cavoodle at a Bunnings store in Brisbane will be put down.

Brisbane City Council has confirmed the dog is at one of their facilities after a "destruction" order was issued following the attack at the Stafford Bunnings store on Brisbane's northside.

The unrestrained pitbull mauled the cavoodle as it sat in a trolley at the Bunnings store on January 31.

The cavoodle was rushed to an emergency vet, but could not be saved.

The owner of the pitbull, who had punched his dog during the attack to stop it mauling the cavoodle, fled the scene immediately after the incident.

He has since been located and the pitbull has been detained by the council, said City Standards, Community, Health and Safety Chair Kim Marx.

"The person in charge of the dog at the time of the alleged attack has been summoned to appear before the Brisbane Magistrates Court in relation to the incident," Ms Marx said.

The dog is on death row while the council reviews whether to euthanise the pet, Ms Marx said.

City Standards, Community, Health and Safety Chair Kim Marx said a review is pending on whether the pitbull will be euthanised. Picture: Peter Cronin

"Council issued a destruction order for the dog and it remains at a Council facility pending the outcome of a review of the order requested by the owner," she said.

The attack sparked debate about why owners of pets insist on taking them to Bunnings.

Pressure has been mounting on Bunnings to ban dogs, other than assistance animals, following the vicious attack.

Bunnings policy of entry for pets is that they are either secured in a trolley, carried or, if on a lead, wearing a muzzle.

Originally published as Bunnings killer pitbull on death row