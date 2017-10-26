Bunnings' 'master stroke' Rocky move opening date revealed

The new Bunnings site is set to open mid-2018.

BUNNINGS General Manager of property, Andrew Marks, has announced that the hardware giant's new location at the former Masters Rockhampton site will be open to the public mid-2018.

The Rockhampton warehouse received approval at the start of the year to move from their current location on Yaamba Road to the vacant Masters site.

The new location, where Bunnings signage has recently been installed, will see the store nearby other successful stores such as Freddy's Fishing and Outdoors, Petstock and Autobarn.

"We can confirm we have reached an agreement with the landlord to convert the former Masters Rockhampton site into a new Bunnings Warehouse," Mr Marks said

The new location will also provide a larger floor space for more stock and products available for customers, and air-conditioning to keep shoppers cool during Rockhampton's hot, summer days.

"Conversion and reformatting works will occur in the coming months and the new store will span over 13,000 square metres."

The Masters' old site is located down the road from the current Bunnings' location, and has been vacant since the national closure of Masters late last year.

Mr Marks has assured staff that they will be relocated to the new store once the works are completed, and that nobody will be without work.

He also hopes that the relocation will bring about new retail options to Rockhampton residents in the new year.

"We also intend to ensure our existing location is re-purposed which will hopefully support retailers entering the region and creating new jobs in Rockhampton."

Despite the exciting new changes in store for Bunnings, the famous sausage sizzle tradition will remain.

"The new store would continue to actively contribute to and participate in the local community, through hands-on support of local community groups and hosting the famous Bunnings Sausage Sizzles," Mr Marks told the Morning Bulletin earlier this year.

The Bunnings trade centre will remain in its current location.