Bureaucratic blockage removed from Rocky's 'most important issue'

GREEN LIGHT: Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Fiona Nash and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry announce funding for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.

A BUREAUCRATIC blockage impeding Rockhampton's "most important issue" was cleared yesterday as the Coalition coughed up $7 million for the Rockhampton Hospital car park.

A political smack down between the State and Federal Governments broke out after the LNP's share in the jointly-funded project was omitted from last week's Federal Budget.

Federal funds for Rocky Hospital Carpark: Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash announce $7 million of federal funding has been approved to go towards the Rockhamtpon Hospital Car Park.

But Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Fiona Nash presented a united front alongside Capricornia MP Michelle Landry as she flew into Rockhampton to announce she had signed the paperwork needed to provide the funds to the State Government.

Senator Nash yesterday said she had received the final information needed to sign off on the Coalition's share in the estimated $30 million project "just a couple of weeks ago".

"I was now able to sign off on the project, and this car park will become a reality," she confirmed.

The department yesterday advised Queensland Health had "progressively provided" them with the information required to complete the funding procedures from December 23, until May 2.

The final enquiry on the outcome of the tender process revealed a preferred tenderer would not be awarded until May 29.

Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick at the Rockhampton Hospital. Chris Ison ROK300516chospital1

As Senator Nash's announcement streamed on Ms Landry's Facebook page yesterday morning, the news hadn't yet made it to Queensland Health Minister, Cameron Dick, though he welcomed the development.

REVEALED: The 'please explain' letter sent to Fiona Nash

"If this announcement is correct, I welcome the long overdue contribution by the Federal Government," Mr Dick said.

"This is an important project for the Rockhampton community, and it needs co-operation between all levels of government."

Nearly one year since her $7 million election promise, Ms Landry said she was "sick of the politics" and eager to see the "most important issue in Rockhampton" near a resolution.

Demolition works began last week, with local company "Yes Can Do" scheduled to clear the site by the end of May.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne with Rockhampton Hospital acting executive director Wendy Hoey celebratre as demolition works mark the first stage of construction of the new mult-storey car park.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

READ: Hundreds of jobs ahead as work begins on Rocky's long-awaited car park project

Sen Nash and Ms Landry also met with community members and local mayors yesterday to discuss further infrastructure projects for the region.

EXPLAINED: DEPARTMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE REVEAL CAR PARK FEDERAL FUNDING PROCESS

BEHIND the scenes dealings between State and Federal departments have finally delivered a $7 million federal election promise.

While some doubt began to encroach on a new, multi-storey, 500-bay Rockhampton Hospital car park, the LNP yesterday made clear the project will go is going ahead.

A Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development spokesperson yesterday explained their dealings in the lead up to yesterday's funding announcement:

Since Senator Nash wrote to the Central Queensland Hospital board on August 23, 2016, confirming the Australian Government's commitment of $7 million for the Rockhampton Base Hospital car park, the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development has been working with the Queensland Department of Health to progress funding.

Information required to allow the department to complete its funding procedures has been progressively provided by the Qld Department of Health since December 23, 2016, with the last requested information being provided on May 2, 2017.

During this process, the department was informed that the contract would be awarded on April 26, 2017.

When final information was provided on May 2, 2017 the Federal department made enquiries to the health department on the outcome of the tender process and was informed it was scheduled for May 29.

The department never required the identity of a preferred tenderer and this issue was not a consideration in giving advice to the Minister's office.

The department only asked as the health department had advised it had undertaken a process.

Had it completed this process the Federal Department of Infrastructure would not have needed to write a contract clause requiring a tender process from the Qld Department of Health