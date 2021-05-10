Burger, coffee chains to be added to coast shopping centre

The red and yellow sign of Hungry Jack’s will soon be visible at the Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre in Yeppoon as Lanskey Constructions kicks off a whopper build of both the burger franchise and a Gus’ Coffee venue.

Construction at 2 Homemaker Drive is set to be completed by September 2021 and both business will open before Christmas.

Lanskey Constructions went up against three tenderers to secure the deal, which will involve at least 100 workers during the construction phase.

So far, half of all subcontractors engaged are local.

Australian property developers Gibb Group was thrilled to see its $35-million-dollar, 10,626sqm centre development reaching its later stages.

“There has been a lot of hard work put in to establish the Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre, and it is great to finally get to a position where the first stage is nearing completion,” senior development manager Angus Holloway said.

“There is only one remaining 155sqm tenancy available within the expansion, and we invite interested parties to get in touch so that we can fill this space with yet another quality supplier who will complement existing businesses and further augment the complex.”

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll believed the Hungry Jack’s and Gus’ Coffee would increase the number of people visiting the Homemaker Centre.

“The combination of home improvements, hardware, coffees and burgers has been proven to be successful with other homemaker establishments and we are certain will entice many locals and visitors to refuel and stay longer at the new retail precinct,” she said.