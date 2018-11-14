Macca’s goes to war with burger chain

A BURGER chain founded in Brisbane says it’s received a legal threat from burger giant McDonald’s over it’s Big Pac burger made from Alpaca.

Burger Urge says they've been issued with a cease and desist for their alpaca burger, requesting the burger be pulled from menus by Friday.

Burger Urge managing director Sean Carthew said the threat from the global brand is baffling.

"We're actually a bit perplexed by it all," he said.

"Burger Urge is the only restaurant chain in Australia that serves Alpaca burgers, so we don't think anybody could possibly confuse us with McDonald's. Unless that's a part of their new "Peruvian Value Range?"

Burger Urge's ad for their Big Pac burger.

Mr Carthew said it was hard to see how anyone could confuse the two products.

"We're committed to using the finest ingredients and serving a premium and unique product, which would never be confused with the corporate behemoth's offering," Mr Carthew said.

The burgers are supplied by Illawarra Prime Alpaca in Berry NSW.

In a retro-themed advertisement for the burger, the Big Pac is promoted as containing "two all alpaca patties, sauce, cheese, pickles, lettuce, onion, on a sesame bun".

In the 1980s, McDonald's offered customers a free coke if they could recite the ingredients of their Big Mac - "two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun'' in four seconds.

McDonald's have been contacted for comment.