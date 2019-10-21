Burgers at the ready for Carl’s Jr grand opening

THE WAIT for Rockhampton’s first Carls Jr is almost over with the doors set to open to the public tomorrow morning from 8.30.

It was first reported in January 2018 the American fast food chain was expanding it’s locations in Australia and Rockhampton was on the radar.

The old dilapidated houses were demolished in April this year with Hutchinsons Builders awarded the tender.

Kele Property Group were the developers behind the project with the site including indoor, outdoor seating, drive through and 17 space carpark.

Rockhampton marks the ninth freestanding drive-through restaurant opened by the Bansal Group, adding to their portfolio of Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Queensland and the first store in North Queensland.

Carl’s Jr operations manager Ryan Saunders spoke to The Morning Bulletin on Friday ahead of the opening and said the team was very excited.

The store has employed 70 crew members and six to eight managers.

The recruitment process began in September and applicants attended an information session followed by speed interviews.

Those successful from the interviews were invited back to participate in a team work exercise and a final interview.

“It’s all systems go getting ready,” Ryan said.

“We have great local employees on board, the talent here in Rocky was great so we have high expectations for the store.”

Comparing to KFC, Red Rooster, McDonalds, Subway and Hungry Jacks, which are all on the same stretch of road, Ryan said Carl’s Jr food was “really fresh, high quality, next level premium food”.

‘We hand bread our own chicken in store, fresh lettuce … back to basics,” he said.

The hype in the community has been huge for the store Ryan said so they are expecting a “quite a strong opening” tomorrow.

“Everyone come in get some burgers, have a great time,” he said.

Ryan also thanked those who helped with the developments.

“It’s been a really great experience with the team from Rocky with Kele Propety Group and Hutchinsons Builders.

On the menu are affordable, handmade menu classics such as 100% Angus Beef Thickburgers®, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shakes as well as high-quality breakfast sandwiches, premium coffee and desserts from Carl’s Jr.’s iconic California-influenced menu.

There are low carb alternatives with any Carl’s Jr sandwich or burger available in a lettuce wrap.