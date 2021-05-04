Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL superstar Sam Burgess has entered a plea after he was charged with driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
NRL superstar Sam Burgess has entered a plea after he was charged with driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Crime

Burgess pleads guilty to drug charge

by Lane Sainty
4th May 2021 1:51 PM

Former NRL player Sam Burgess has entered guilty pleas to traffic charges including driving with an illicit drug in his blood after being pulled over on the Hume Highway in February.

The 32-year-old former South Sydney captain appeared before Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday where his lawyer Bryan Wrench told Magistrate Mark Douglass it had been a "trace amount".

Mr Burgess was driving a BMW X5 when he was pulled over at Braemar in the NSW Southern Highlands on February 22 and subjected to a random roadside drug test.

He sat silently behind Mr Wrench as the lawyer said he would plead guilty to driving a vehicle with an illicit substance in his blood, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without a NSW licence.

Sam Burgess outside court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Sam Burgess outside court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Mr Wrench said media reports had incorrectly stated Mr Burgess was "driving under the influence" and in fact "only trace amounts" were found in his blood.

He has been at a "residential program" and cleared several urine tests, Mr Wrench told the court.

"He's even got a hair test to prove this is not systemic conduct," he said.

Mr Burgess will return to court on Tuesday afternoon.

The former South Sydney captain was cleared on appeal of intimidating his former father-in-law Mitchell Hooke in March.

More to come.

Originally published as Burgess pleads guilty to drug charge

court crime drugs sam burgess

Just In

    Telstra SIM cards hacked

    Telstra SIM cards hacked
    • 4th May 2021 1:16 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire at North Rocky home

        Premium Content UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire at North Rocky home

        Breaking No neighbouring properties appear to be affected.

        Drug user started smoking after mum’s death 14 years ago

        Premium Content Drug user started smoking after mum’s death 14 years ago

        Crime A woman who started using drugs after her mother died when she was 14 and recently...

        Tuesday: Five highlights on Beef Australia program

        Premium Content Tuesday: Five highlights on Beef Australia program

        News Stud cattle, sumptuous food and Opera Qld world premiere all in the mix.

        LISTED: Every winner from City of Rocky Open

        Premium Content LISTED: Every winner from City of Rocky Open

        Golf GALLERY: 222 players tee off in annual two-day event at Rockhampton Golf Course.