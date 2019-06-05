Burglar scared of 'dying in jail' says he has months to live

Ian Francis Fabricato committed his latest string of offence while on bail for burglary.

A REPEAT property and drug offender with "three months to live" said he was scared of dying in jail after his latest batch of serious crimes had him staring down the barrel of prison.

Today, Ian Francis Fabricato pleaded to a magistrate that "jail was not the answer" as the 58-year-old faced more than a dozen new charges on top of his 16-page criminal history dating back to 1979.

Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how Fabricato committed 16 new offences over four months this year while on bail for previous burglary offences.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said a February 17 burglary where Fabricato stole a tourist's laptop with "irreplaceable" contents was the "most serious" of the crimes.

The court heard Fabricato had 24 burglary offences on his criminal history, with his first drug offence entry when he was 18 years old.

Senior Constable Burrell noted Fabricato's other crimes included purchasing goods on a credit card he stole on February 19, failing to dispose of needles and fraud charges.

Fabricato, who represented himself at court, pleaded guilty to all 16 charges claiming his offending was caused by "self-medicating" drug abuse.

"It's been a good year... I've pulled myself together and jail is not the answer," he said.

"Two years is a good run out of jail."

Fabriacto told Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvisrt he had "three to five months to live", but did not elaborate on his circumstances.

Mr Stjernqvist highlighted the severity of his property crimes by reading a submission from his criminal history saying he hocked precious items for a "fraction of the price".

"You steal things of extraordinary worth to people they'd never sell... heirlooms," he read.

"You will live out your life in jail."

Despite a "deplorable" criminal history, Mr Stjernqvist noted it had been five years since he was in "serious trouble".

He took into account Fabricato's "unfortunate upbringing", but said it didn't deflect from his criminal behaviour.

"It doesn't make any difference... it's no excuse to disrespect other people's private space by entering and stealing their precious possessions," he said.

Fabricato was sentenced to 18 months' jail with a parole release date of today, and ordered to pay $1000 restitution for the stolen laptop.

A conviction was recorded.