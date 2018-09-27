Burglar takes hostage during meth-fuelled 'crime spree'

PETER Milton Amber was at the end of a month-long "crime spree” throughout North Rockhampton when he held a woman hostage demanding she give him money for drugs.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to robbery with violence, assault, and dozens of other charges related to around 18 burglaries in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday.

During March 2017, Amber broke into about 18 Berserker homes searching for cash and property he could sell to fund his methamphetamine habit.

He stole cash, coins worth $1000, technology and even three towels from a washing line.

At 6.45am on March 30, 2017, one resident was woken by a noise in her backyard.

The woman was confronted by Amber as she left the bedroom, and he became violent when told to leave.

For the next two hours, Amber ransacked the woman's home and several times said he needed money.

Amber made multiple threats and hit the woman several times, telling her she was a hostage.

Although the court heard it was "not a sophisticated robbery”, Amber tried to conceal his face with a hoodie and wore gloves to avoid leaving forensic evidence at the scene.

After several failed attempts to call police, the woman ran from the house and was comforted by neighbours.

Police dogs later found Amber hiding in a large rubbish bin and when they searched his house they found some stolen items.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Amber had been off drugs while in prison and was now "fiercely determined not to ever try meth again”.

"He has reflected over his criminal conduct,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

"He regards it as being stupid and selfish and was done for his own needs.”

Mr Lo Monaco said Amber hoped to move back to his family in Far North Queensland, where he planned to help raise his son.

"His intentions certainly are good,” he said.

Judge Michael Burnett told Amber his actions had serious consequences for the home owner he held hostage, who wrote in her victim impact statement that she now feels vulnerable in her own home and struggles to sleep.

He also noted Amber's long criminal history, with 18 previous appearances for similar offences.

"It is, for a very young man, a very disturbing history,” he said.

"It does not auger well for your future unless you do something about changing your behaviour.”

Amber was given a head sentence of four years imprisonment.

He was eligible for immediate parole.