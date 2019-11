Rockhampton Police are appealing for information after multiple stolen items were stolen from a Rockhampton home last night. FILE PHOTO

Rockhampton Police are appealing for information after multiple stolen items were stolen from a Rockhampton home last night. FILE PHOTO

A ROCKHAMPTON City home was targeted by thieves last night, who made off with jewellery and a number of items from a home on Campbell St.

The robbery was believed to have occurred between 11.30pm and 4am this morning at a unit block.

The thieves are believed to have accessed the property through the front door while the occupants were not home.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Police Link or Crime Stoppers.