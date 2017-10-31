News

Burness breaks five pool records at Gladstone meet

SWIM STAR: Caribeae's Emilee Burness was in red-hot form at the weekend, breaking five pool records at the Gladstone meet.
SWIM STAR: Caribeae's Emilee Burness was in red-hot form at the weekend, breaking five pool records at the Gladstone meet. Chris Ison ROK261017cswim1
Pam McKay
by

SWIMMING: Caribeae's Emilee Burness broke five pool records on her way to being crowned the 15 years girls age champion at the weekend's Gladstone Gladiators Liquid Energy Meet.

Caribeae took 16 swimmers and finished second overall behind the host club, which had 57 swimmers in action at the one-day meet on Saturday.

The Rockhampton club had seven age champions - Burness, Hannah Schhultz (16 years girls), Lauren Muprhy (multi class), Will Salmon (multi class), Amber Webber (12 years girls), Jack Kelly (12 years boys) and Julia Schultz ((nine years girls).

Webber also broke a pool record in the 50m butterfly.

Pippa Kelly of Caribeae was among the 183 swimmers in action on Saturday.
Pippa Kelly of Caribeae was among the 183 swimmers in action on Saturday. Matt Taylor GLA281017SWIM

Caribeae coach Jodie Shanks said each of the contingent performed strongly at the meet, which provided an opportunity to clock qualifying times for next month's state championships in Brisbane.

Some of them even got a taste of international competition, with eight swimmers from the Czech Republic taking part.

Eighteen of the club's swimmers will hit the road again this weekend to compete at the two-day Biloela Open.

The following weekend, swimmers from across Central Queensland will descend on Rockhampton for the annual Tropic of Capricorn Swim Meet at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

More than $10,000 in cash prizes is on offer, with a highlight of the meet the Skins events in which the eight fastest swimmers in each age group race off.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

#treatyoself (or loved one) with these wicked event tickets

ON THE first day of Christmas, our true loves might mention something about a partridge and a pear tree, but here’s a list of things a lot more appealing.

US giant's mega profit on back of two CQ mines

US giant's mega profit on back of two CQ mines

Peabody reports nearly $2b in revenue with CQ driving result.

Counting the damage as ferocious thunderstorm batters CQ

Kate Muskett shared this panorama shot of the storm rolling in.

HAIL pummels, power out, a garden shed down & a pair of sunnies MIA

'I want to stay and work here': Young Rocky local's struggle

WORKING ON A JOB: Kathy McKay has been unsuccessful in finding a job in Rockhampton.

KATHY McKay dreams of making her life in Rockhampton

UPDATE: Rocky road closure after wild storm

Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of CQ today.

Wild weather not done with us yet as water inundates roads

Local Partners