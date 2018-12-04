Burnett fires you need to know about today

Crews are monitoring multiple fires throughout the region.

SEVERAL fires continue to burn throughout the North and South Burnett today.

A bushfire broke out at Boondooma yesterday, December 3, at 3.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the bushfire was burning in inaccessible land near Weir Weir Road and Manar Road, Boondooma.

"Firefighters are currently working to strengthen containment lines and will undertake backburning operations in the area," they said.

"Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by."

QFES has updated today, saying the fire is posing no threat to the property at this time, and a vehicle is en route.

See below for a list of other bushfire locations across the region that QFES is aware of and monitoring

QFES warns smoke may affect residents and motorists in these areas.

Ettrickdale Rd, Booubyjan

A vegetation fire started on November 25.

Last updated on December 3, QFES there are two vehicles on scene.

Murray Rd, Cherbourg

A vegetation fire started on November 30.

Last updated on December 3, there are no longer any vehicles on scene.

Bernarkin North

A vegetation fire started on November 27.

Last updated on December 3, there are no longer any vehicles on scene.

Misfortune Road, Kalpowar

A vegetation fire started on November 29.

QFES informs multiple crews were on scene near the corner of Gladstone Monto Road and Misfortune Road, Kalpowar.

The fire is currently contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Last updated on December 4, there are no longer any vehicles on scene.

Goody Road, Boyne Valley

A vegetation fire started on November 25.

Last updated on December 4, there are no longer any vehicles on scene.