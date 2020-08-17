Burning pot on stove prompts responses from three fire crews

SOMETHING burning on the stove in a Berserker home prompted three fire crews to attend last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Musgrave St just after 10pm for a residential kitchen fire,

It was reported the downstairs dwelling was full of smoke on their arrival with the fire originating from the stove top.

Fire crews were on scene for around 40 minutes before it was made safe and clear.

Police are not treating the fire as suspicious.