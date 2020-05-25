Menu
Emergency services responded to reports of a burning vehicle.
Burning vehicle prompts emergency response

kaitlyn smith
25th May 2020 2:01 PM
A VEHICLE engulfed in flames has this afternoon sent emergency services racing to the scene at Byfield.

The incident was reported around 12.20pm this afternoon near upper Stoney Creek Rd.

The sole occupant of the Toyota LandCruiser escaped the fire uninjured.

Two Byfield RFS crews attended the scene for just under an hour, extinguishing the flames only 15 minutes later.

BURNING: It took QFS around 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.
It is believed QPS have deemed the fire non-suspicious.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

QPS believe the vehicle is not related to the missing LandCruiser stolen from The Range in Rockhampton last night.

More to come.

