Burns on fire at Legends Pro-Am

GOOD FORM: Brad Burns shot rounds of 68 and 71 to win the Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am.

GOLF: Brad Burns has claimed victory in the second annual Tropical Auto Group Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am.

The Sunshine Coast-based professional fired an even par 71 in the final round to finish at three under par for the 36-hole event at the Yeppoon Golf Club.

Burns, one of 45 professionals in the event, was one shot ahead of Craig Warren and pre-tournament favourite Peter Senior.

It was his second win for the year. The first was the Fiji Legends Classic last month.

"It's great to get a win here at Yeppoon,” he said.

"I certainly didn't play my best out on course today, but I hung in there and was able to get the job done.

"This is a great way to start the swing of tournaments being played in Queensland, so hopefully I can continue to improve on things with my game and put myself in a position to win more events over the next few weeks.”

Senior was no doubt left to rue the latter stages of his opening round when he shot four over on his final three holes for an even par 71.

Professionals will tee off in the Bargara Legends Pro-Am on Tuesday.

LEADERBOARD

1. Brad Burns 139

2. Craig Warren and Peter Senior 140

4. Russell Swanson and Tod Power 141

6. Darren Rix and Paul Dalgleish 142

8. Tim Elliott and Martin Peterson 143

10. Mike Zilko 144