Burnt remains lie at Depot Hill home after devastating fire

Emergency services at a fire on Kent Street.

Ashes and burnt timber remains of a two-storey timber home as a fire tore through the Depot Hill property in an hour on Monday night.

Multiple fire crews were called to Kent Street around 7.45pm to the home which was already destroyed.

The fire was completely out by 8.30pm.

Fire crews were called to attend again around midnight for smouldering.

One male occupant, the only resident of the home, was safe.

Fire investigators are expected to attend on Tuesday morning.