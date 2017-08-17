32°
News

The world needs to know what happened to MH370: Grieving CQ family

pam.mckay
and Pam McKay and News Corp reporters | 17th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Rodney and Mary Burrows were lost when Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared.
Rodney and Mary Burrows were lost when Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared. Qld Police

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR an agonising 1258 days, Biloela's Irene Burrows and her family have waited desperately for any clue that could help unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of flight MH370.

Irene's son Rodney and his wife Mary were among the 239 people on board the Malaysia Airlines flight that vanished en route to China in March 2014.

Yesterday brought a glimmer of hope with reports that startling new evidence has virtually pinpointed the location of the plane's likely resting place.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released an explosive new report that effectively narrows the search zone for the missing plane down to an area half the size of Melbourne.

READ| New report virtually pinpoints MH370

New evidence has been found which pinpoints the location of MH370.
New evidence has been found which pinpoints the location of MH370. CONTRIBUTED

While Irene said she had not heard of the latest development when contacted by The Morning Bulletin, she welcomed the news and the prospect it could finally provide some closure for her family.

"I want it found so they can get the black box and can give us some idea of what happened," she said.

"It's not only for us and the other families directly affected. There's a lot of people out there who I'm sure would want some answers too."

Rodney and Mary Burrows boarded MH370 at Kuala Lumpur, set for a three-week holiday in China with long-time friends Bob and Cathy Lawton from Brisbane.

The plane vanished from radars over the ocean south of Vietnam not long after take-off.

Irene said it had been an emotional roller-coaster for her and husband George.

"It's been three and a half years. It's been such a long time but it still feels like yesterday," she said.

"It has certainly affected both mine and George's health. It has really knocked us about.

 

"I am still hopeful they will find it but I want it left out there, wherever that is. I just want them to retrieve the black box and find out what they can from it."

GeoScience Australia has been examining four satellite images taken in the weeks after the plane went missing in the area identified late last year as MH370's likely resting spot.

They found 12 objects in those images that they deemed man-made and 28 that they regard as possibly man-made.

 

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester and ATSB Chief Commissioner Greg Hood and visiting aviation and air safety experts examine the right outboard main wing flap from MH370 in Canberra today.Source:News Corp
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester and ATSB Chief Commissioner Greg Hood and visiting aviation and air safety experts examine the right outboard main wing flap from MH370 in Canberra today.Source:News Corp

The images were taken by a French Military satellite in late March 2014 but were discarded by authorities. The ATSB were not involved in the search at that time.

The drift modelling initially released late last year identified an area of 25,000sq km just outside the original search area.

Today's report combines a refinement of that drift modelling as well as the discarded satellite images to narrow the likely search zone down to an area of just 5000sq km.

As part of the latest report, all satellite imagery of the relevant new area came up for review.

The dimensions of the objects found in the satellite images are comparable with some of the debris items that washed up on African beaches.

Their location near the "7th arc" of the search zone makes them impossible to ignore, the report states.

The new plot is based on comprehensive drift modelling and testing - including the release of a real Boeing 777 flaperon to test the floating characteristics of the one belonging to MH370 recovered off the coast of Africa.

"We measured its drift characteristics after modifying it to match the damaged one retrieved from Ile de la Reunion," the report says.

"This work did not change our estimate of the most likely location of the impact - it just increased confidence in the modelling by explaining more easily the 29 July 2015 Ile de la Reunion flaperon discovery."

The researchers combined ocean current modelling with the satellite images, assessing the motion of wind and water in the Indian Ocean between March 8 and 24.

They've come up with a 'bracket' of locations based on these tested drift patterns, naming them West 1, West 2, East 1 and East 2. These locations straddle the arc from which MH370's transmitters were last detected.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aviation mystery irene burrows malaysia airlines mh370 rodney and mary burrows

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag...

Drag queen's marriage equality message: 'I will throw the biggest gay party when marriage equality is legalised; Beyonce and Gaga and all those fun things'.

Broken road is sending sacked CQ mine worker broke

STILL WAITING: Wayne Bradshaw and his neighbours have been waiting for months for council to fix Aremby road.

It's cost him $2000 in repairs over the last 12 months.

Sleeping man's DNA leads to charges after mates rob Rocky business

Kevin Ellis Egretz.

He was passed out int he passenger's seat, but that didn't stop a police bust.

CQ's LGBTIQ community's must-read message for voters

SAME-SEX SUPPORT: The Cap Coast Equality Alliance has formed to support Central Queensland's LGBTIQ community.

Fears same-sex marriage 'survey' will trigger nasty attacks

Local Partners

Legally bold: Rocky's new all-female firm fulfils dream

"It's not deliberately all-female but I guess it's where our strengths lie”

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

One Nation backs man who wears many hats for Mirani candidate

READY TO GO: One Nation Candidate Stephen Andrew is ready for the state election.

When Stephen Andrew isn't chasing pests, he's in the mines.

Fun Fair and Open Day at Uni

CELEBRATION: CQUniversityâ€™s Associate Vice-Chancellor (Rockhampton Region), Kim Harrington is looking forward to getting into the groove of 1967 in celebration of the institutionâ€™s 50th anniversary.

CQUNI'S turning 50 and everyone's invited to Fun Fair and Open Day.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Rugby legend finds redemption in his quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition.

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Mother-daughter duo passes Top of the Lake test

Alice Englert, Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman pose for a photograph at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in Sydney.

Alice Englert is a feisty addition to the cast of mum's crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Idris Elba in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

IDRIS Elba debuts as the Gunslinger in The Dark Tower.

Fancy a head full of Coldplay on Samsung VR?

Coldplay will come to you in VR

Supergroup's Chicago show will be streamed in virtual reality

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

CMC Rocks will return to Willowbank in March, 2018.

Country music fans mark these dates in your calendar

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Renovated Gable -4 Bed/Office/2 Bath/2 Living/Shed/809m2-Walk To The Base Hospital -$439,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $439,000

Stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms up and living downstairs-in Wandal Heights on 890m2- across the road from the Rton Base Hospital and...

Immaculate High Set Family Home!

10 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $299,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly, Features...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $559,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Great Value Family Living

37 Cherryfield Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this modern low-set family home offering great value for money. Featuring; *4 bedrooms with built ins and a/c - walk in robe...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $498,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Neat as a pin and stunning city views

25 Macaulay Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This contemporary 1960's high-set home has commanding views over the city and has a list of renovations as long as your arm. Features Include: -Covered front patio...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $398,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Rocky 'investor home' goes for $80k more than bought for

162 Archer St, The Range sold for $467,000 after major restorations improved its market value. INSET: Barbara Knowles.

Four bed classic Queensland sold for half a million dollars

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause