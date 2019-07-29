BURSARY: Talented performers have the chance to make history

Leanne Benjamin, the Rockhampton schoolgirl who became the longest-serving principal ballerina in the Royal Ballet's history.

Leanne Benjamin, the Rockhampton schoolgirl who became the longest-serving principal ballerina in the Royal Ballet's history. Jason Bell

LEANNE Benjamin may have been the Royal Ballet's longest-serving principal ballerina in its long history, but for her it all started right here in Rockhampton.

She is one of a score of talented performers to come out of Central Queensland and the region is still ripe with young talent.

Now the Central Queensland Performing Arts Foundation is looking to support talented performers aged 12 and 23.

Leanne's first performance winning the Tiny Tots section at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

The foundation, established by the Friends of the Theatre Rockhampton has announced its 2019 Youth Bursary program which provides money to young people in CQ to attend short courses in acting, dance, drama, music and music theatre.

The 2019 bursary program application kits contain a list of short courses.

Foundation chairwoman Karen Capon said Central Queensland had been the starting point for many international careers in the performing arts and the foundation was pleased to be able to help future generations of performers in their chosen career.

"The foundation provides opportunities for young people with a demonstrated interest in the performing arts to further develop their skills,” Ms Capon said.

"These courses are provided by nationally recognised performing arts companies and have proven to be a marvellous stepping stone for not only developing skills but also professional contacts in the performing arts industry.”

Applications are now open from residents of the Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone, Woorabinda and Central Highlands shire councils.

