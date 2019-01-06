Burst water main affects 8000 Coast homes

RESIDENTS in 8000 Coast homes have been asked to conserve water today as Unitywater crews carry out emergency repairs on a broken water main.

Properties in Marcoola, Yaroomba, Mount Coolum, Coolum and Peregian Springs have been affected by the burst pipe.

The break happened on Saturday afternoon and crews immediately responded and have been working through the night to repair the 15m stretch of the 710mm pipe.

The large water main in Finland Road, Bli Bli was unable to be repaired overnight due to the depth of the pipe and the complex nature of the repair.

"These are significant emergency works and we are doing everything we can to resolve this as soon as possible to minimise the impact on our customers," Unitywater executive manager customer delivery Rob Dowling said.

Unitywater has asked residents to limit water use to bathing and drinking only until further notice.

They've asked residents to leave car washing, garden watering and any clothes washing until further advice and locals have been asked to share the alert with family and friends in the affected suburbs.

Multiple crews are working on the break and staff are being rotated as required in a bid to repair the pipe.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank the community for their assistance while we work to ensure a reliable water supply," Mr Dowling said.