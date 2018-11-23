Menu
Burst water main on Gatton St, Cairns.
News

Burst main creates stunning spray

by Danaella Wivell
23rd Nov 2018 5:24 AM
A BURST water main left motorists stunned as water gushed more than 4m into the air on Gatton St yesterday.

The spectacular show started about 3.30pm but was quickly taken care of by council workers.

"It's unfortunate, but water main breaks are not uncommon," a Cairns Regional Council spokeswoman said.

"They can be caused by anything, even just the earth moving."

She said crews were on scene by 4pm to repair the break, but nearby homes had to go without water for some time.

"When these repairs are done, the water service has to be interrupted for a few hours," she said.

