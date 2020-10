Police were called to a Rockhampton intersection this afternoon after a bus crashed into a traffic light pole. File photo.

Police were called to a Rockhampton intersection this afternoon after a bus crashed into a traffic light pole. File photo.

POLICE were called to a Rockhampton intersection this afternoon after a bus crashed into a traffic light pole.

The accident happened at the corner of Gladstone Rd and Caroline St, about 5.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the bus was stuck for a period of time.

He said no-one was injured during the crash.

It is understood there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident.

MORE POLICE NEWS:

Rocky police hunt hit-and-run vehicle