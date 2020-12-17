Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Bus driver charged over deadly Bondi crash

by Anton Nilsson
17th Dec 2020 7:16 AM

 

A bus driver has been charged over a crash in Sydney's Bondi suburb that left at 24-year-old woman dead.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and failing to stop at a red light.

The crash earlier that morning left the woman, a pedestrian who had been walking near the Bondi Junction bus and train station, fighting for life.

Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson
Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson

 

Bystanders rushed to perform CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

But the attempts to save her failed and she died at the scene.

"Our paramedics worked tirelessly to provide the best treatment for the patient, but despite all their efforts there was nothing they could do," she said," NSW Ambulance inspector Nadia Tomlinson said.

The driver was treated for shock at the scene after the 10.15am smash on Grafton Street.

Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson
Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson

He was then taken to St Vincent's Hospital for mandatory testing, police said. Later, he was made to return to Waverley Police Station where crash investigators arrested him and laid charges against him.

The man has been granted conditional bail to appear in court on January 19.

Last Friday afternoon, a young boy suffered serious leg injuries at a nearby intersection after being hit by a car in a separate incident.

Originally published as Bus driver charged over deadly Bondi crash

More Stories

Show More
bondi bus driver crash crime death fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Well known community leader joins Rocky’s mayoral race

        Premium Content Well known community leader joins Rocky’s mayoral race

        News It’s a crowded field of contenders to be Rockhampton’s next mayor but this community leader says he has the vision to lead the region forward.

        ‘Don’t despair’: Kern Arcade business has relocation plan

        Premium Content ‘Don’t despair’: Kern Arcade business has relocation plan

        Business Owners vow to trade on and are currently in negotiations with landlords.

        Busted: Cake decorator’s ‘utensils’ not for baking

        Premium Content Busted: Cake decorator’s ‘utensils’ not for baking

        Crime A Cake decorator has been busted with utensils not being used for cake...

        Warning as CQ cattle killed by savage wild dog pack

        Premium Content Warning as CQ cattle killed by savage wild dog pack

        Rural “When pack size is large like this, they are more than capable of taking down large...