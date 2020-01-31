Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
A fed up bus driver issues a warning. Picture: Grant McArthur
Offbeat

Bus driver sends message to selfish Mercedes

by Grant McArthur
31st Jan 2020 3:04 PM

MELBOURNE has a new hero.

A frustrated city bus driver took matters into his own hands when he found a brand new Mercedes parked in the bus zone at the top end of Lonsdale St - where he and hot passengers waiting for a ride - should have been.

 

The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur
The message is clear to the Mercedes driver. Picture: Grant McArthur

MORE NEWS

MORDIALLOC FOOTBALL CLUB IN POLICE PROBE

'HE CHOKED': CAPPER CLAPS BACK AT FEV

The driver took lipstick and scrawled 'THIS IS A BUS ZONE' on the windscreen of the luxury car.

Having done the same to a selfishly-parked Ferrari last week, the driver promised to start carrying a permanent marker rather than borrowing lipstick from his passengers.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

@mcarthurg

More Stories

Show More
bus bus driver bus zone funny offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        premium_icon Central Queensland’s largest campdraft postponed

        Sport ‘It’s in no-one’s interest to present a sub-standard event, nor to proceed without certainty of cattle supply.’

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News The $1b project is moving forward with work behind the scenes.

        CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        premium_icon CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        News Curtis Island worker Nicholas Wass sues over life-changing injury.

        Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        premium_icon Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        News Hills Hoist owner lands a small victory over clothes line fight.