Bus service to alleviate Rockynats CBD parking woes

The Rare Spares Rockynats car festival will be held in Rockhampton over the Easter weekend.

A “park and ride” option will be available to Rockhampton CBD workers as traffic control measures are implemented from Monday for the upcoming Rare Spares Rockynats.

More than 15,000 spectators and 1200 entrants from across the country will converge on Rockhampton during Rockynats, to be held on the Easter weekend (April 2 to 5).

It is expected to inject $22 million into the region’s economy.

An array of traffic control measures will be put in place, including road closures, safety bollards and placements of barricades throughout the CBD and event precincts.

The Rockhampton Regional Council has advised that from Monday, parking in the CBD will be restricted and traffic conditions will be altered during the week as event crews transform the city to host the biggest car festival in Queensland.

The council has worked closely with CBD stakeholders, Department of Transport, Main Roads, police, emergency services and Queensland Health to ensure the event can be delivered safely with minimal inconvenience to residents, visitors and businesses.

People working in the CBD will experience parking interruptions and are being encouraged to park at the city’s showgrounds and catch the free shuttle bus into work.

The “park and ride” will operate a loop transfer every 15 to 20 minutes from 6am to 7pm daily from Monday, April 29, to Thursday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7.

Local residents, businesses and their customers in the CBD will have managed access to their premises during the event on the Saturday and Sunday.

Event precincts will officially come alive from Friday, April 2, launching with an 800-car street parade starting at the showgrounds at 11.30am.

The parade will see further short-term road closures throughout the Southside and CBD facilitated by police and traffic controllers.

The 2021 Rare Spares Rockynats – the Rockhampton Nationals - are managed by the same team behind the time-honoured Summernats in Canberra and the Red-CentreNats in Alice Springs.

The Rockhampton edition is presented by the council, naming rights sponsor Rare Spares and supporting precinct and event sponsors.

For road closure details visit: rockynats.com.au/CBDRoadClosures

For park and ride details visit: rockynats.com.au/DisplacedParking

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to rockynats.com.au.

