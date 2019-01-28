Bus stop drunk had outstanding assault police charges

A MAN with outstanding charges from when he assaulted pub staff and police in Queensland in 2008 decided to get drunk during a stopover in Rockhampton and was arrested for public nuisance.

Bradley James Kellson, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful obstructing police, two of obstructing police, two of common assault, two public nuisance, one fail to leave licence premise and one fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were called to the Puma petrol station on George St on January 22 to a disturbance.

Mr Studdert said Kellson had just arrived in Rockhampton on a bus and was on his way to Bowen to pick fruit.

He said Kellson, who was intoxicated, had been involved in an altercation with another petrol station customer and had lifted his shirt to reveal a white-handled knife.

"They got in their car out of fear and started reversing,” he said.

Mr Studdert said Kellson pulled out the knife and waved it.

When Rockhampton police told Kellson he had outstanding matters in another Queensland jurisdiction, he said he did not know what that was about.

Mr Studdert said Kellson was drinking at Rafters pub in Bulter St, Tully, on November 15, 2008, at 8.45pm when a staff member asked him to put on a shirt.

The court heard Kellson was asked three times to put on a shirt before being asked to leave.

He abused staff when he was asked to leave and the staff member grabbed him and dragged him to the front door.

Kellson's girlfriend and another staff member got involved, with Kellson grabbing the first by the neck and the victim put him on the ground.

Kellson's girlfriend pushed the staff member and the second one came to help as the first one tried to grab Kellson's legs as he kicked him.

The staff members got Kellson and his girlfriend out of the pub and when police arrived, he abused them.

The assault police charges came from when they were trying to place him in the van. He kicked the van door into one of the officers and then, when he was inside, he tried to get out by pushing one of them out of the way.

Kellson then pulled one officer into the van with him during the struggle and kicked him in the stomach. He

then punched the officer in the face.

He then scissor locked the officer around the neck and pulled the officer towards him.

Officers used capsicum spray and Kellson released his grip and the door was closed.

Defence lawyer Will Prizeman said Kellson last worked at Inghams' chicken farm for six months and was at the bus stop in Rockhampton when he was arrested.

"He's had difficulties with alcohol his whole life,” Mr Prizeman said.

Mr Prizeman said Kellson did a three-month stint in rehab in 2010.

Kellson was sentenced to a six-month probation order, fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.