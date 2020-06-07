Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
News

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.

The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean

 

It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.

 

 

 

Originally published as Bus wedged under railway bridge

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
crash road

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in quad bike rollover on rural property

        premium_icon Man injured in quad bike rollover on rural property

        News Two men were assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

        Fire crews race to put out large shed fire

        premium_icon Fire crews race to put out large shed fire

        News A large garden shed in North Rockhampton burst into flames yesterday evening.

        Helicopter called to airlift victims of highway crash

        premium_icon Helicopter called to airlift victims of highway crash

        Breaking The car left the highway and crashed into a bridge guard rail, damaging the vehicle...