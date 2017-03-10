Busby Marou boys warm up before Broncos v Cowboys

Jeremy Marou steps out onto Suncorp Stadium ahead of tonight's Broncos v Cowboys clash.

"BLOODY magic".

That's what one half of Rockhampton musical duo Busby Marou anticipates for tonight's Broncos v Cowboys match.

Stepping out onto Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, Thomas Busby went live with a sneak peak of the soundcheck for the ARIA chart toppers' pre-game show.

"Very kinda pumped actually, it's going to be bloody magic," Jeremy Marou said as he stepped onto the field.

Despite a few jokes, the pair showed no signs of pre-game nerves.

Busby Marou are scheduled to play about 6.30pm for a 7pm kick off.

They will then head up to Mooloolaba for a near sold-out show at the Wharf Tavern.