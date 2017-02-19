35°
Busby Marou call Rockhampton show 'best gig' of career

Chloe Lyons
| 19th Feb 2017 5:31 PM
Jeremy Marou and Tom Busby play to a 2,600 strong crowd at The Great Western
Jeremy Marou and Tom Busby play to a 2,600 strong crowd at The Great Western Allan Reinikka ROK180217abusbyma

HOMETOWN heroes Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou, of musical duo Busby Marou, brought their unique blues and roots sound to Rockhampton last night for the "best gig” of their careers.

The newly renovated Great Western Hotel played host to the duo, which packed in a 2,600 strong crowd.

The Morning Bulletin spoke to Tom and Jeremy this afternoon while they were on their way to film part of an upcoming documentary.

Despite suffering sore-heads from a big night in the Beef Capital after the gig, the boys were still on a high from their hometown show.

"It went really good, we knew it was going to be a big show - it always is in Rocky, but we didn't expect the final numbers,” Jeremy said.

"Our friends, family and kids were in the front row.

Mr Busby proudly watches his son Tom play to a massive crowd at The Great Western in Rockhampton.
Mr Busby proudly watches his son Tom play to a massive crowd at The Great Western in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK180217abusbyma

"Our brothers and sisters climbed their way on stage, so obviously it was a great night for us.”

Tom said the pair used to play the Rockhampton circuit "six times a week” before they made it big, but still feel the love when they get the rare chance to come back home.

"Now that we're just on the road and on tour we try to make one really, special big gig a year and come back to Rocky and that's probably it,” Tom said.

"That's it this year.

"To be totally honest, that's the best gig we've ever been part of.

"It'll be a hard one to top.”

The pair will be on the road for a while to come, with upcoming shows in Cairns, Mackay, Airlie Beach, Townsville, Toowoomba, Mooloolaba and Pialba, before kicking off a national tour later this year.

Despite a hectic schedule, Tom said he and Jeremy were enjoying a "pretty good life” on the back of their success.

"We don't often get to rest after gigs any more so when we do have big nights, which we always do in Rockhampton, it's hard to be on the road, in the sun, shooting a doco, a bit hungover - but this is what we've gotta do now,” he said.

"We're not complaining...”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

