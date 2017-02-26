Busby Marou debut at #1 on ARIA charts

The boys Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby celebrate their ARIA #1 with manager Josh Jones

ROCKY BAND Busby Marou have beaten out Adele and Ed Sheeran, to claim the number one spot on the ARIA album charts.

Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou, have debuted at #1 on the ARIA chart with their third studio album Postcards From The Shell House, which features the tracks Getaway Car and Best Part of Me.

After spending the week touring Queensland, performing to sell-out crowds and meeting fans at in-store appearances, Busby Marou are thrilled to claim their first ever ARIA #1.

The charts when Busby Marou went #1 Contributed

"We are absolutely stoked! It's just so crazy to know that there is so much love out there for us,” Tom Busby said.

"We felt we were recording something special with this album, but we never once expected to have enough support to land the top spot.

"We hope this is a great statement for every band slogging it out there in regional Australia.”

Jeremy, who didn't quite understand the significance of a number one album until now, says nothing much changes for him.

"The music has always been a simple cultural gift passed onto me from my father,” he said.

"I get to do the best job in the world with two of my best mates in the world.

"Anything extra gained is for my people and more so my family, it's their number one album.”

The cover the boys latest album which just went #1 on the ARIA charts Contributed

Postcards From the Shell House was recorded with Jon Hume (Evermore) at The Stables studios in Gisbourne, VIC as well as during sessions on Great Keppel Island and on a boat.

Postcards From The Shell House returns the pair to their roots in a number of ways.

The shell house in question, an old heritage-listed building on Great Keppel Island off the coast of Rockhampton, has great significance.

Early in their career Tom and Jeremy would sit around a campfire there and sing songs, one or two of which ended up being recorded.

Last year, with producer Jon Hume in tow, that same method in the same location produced a few songs for the new album.

Although they have come back to being a duo, there were plenty of collaborators on hand during the songwriting process, among them Hume, who co-wrote three of the 11 songs; celebrated female songwriter Alex Hope (Broods, Troye Sivan), who worked on Drink the World Dry and Full Moon; and John Mayer's guitarist David Ryan Harris, an idol of Jeremy's, who added guitar and influence to Getaway Car.

After spending the week touring Queensland, performing to sell-out crowds and meeting fans at instore appearances, Busby Marou are thrilled to claim their first ever ARIA #1. Contributed

Busby Marou's debut self-titled album was certified ARIA Gold in Australia in July 2014, while their follow up album Farewell Fitzroy debuted at #5 on the album chart. Postcards From The Shell House is Busby Marou's first ARIA #1 album.

Be sure to catch Busby Marou on their remaining Postcards From The Shell House tour dates in QLD next month. A national Australian tour will be announced in coming weeks.