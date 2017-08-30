Busby Marou give back to Rocky fans

BACK TO THE ROOTS: Busby Marou at their last concert in Rockhampton earlier this year.

BUSBY Marou are the epitome of humble beginnings.

Ten years ago the Rocky band were just two mates strumming out tunes for hours on end at their local pub, The Oxford Hotel.

Since then, the duo have reached incredible heights with three albums, a sold-out national tour, a chart-topping album and the honour of touring with Sir Elton John.

But the Rocky boys have never forgotten their roots and have announced an annual concert for the locals who shaped their career.

One Hot Night is set to become a signature event in the Central Queensland calendar reflecting Busby Marou's captivating array of music.

OLD DAYS: Jeremy Marou (left) and Thomas Busby at their first gig as Busby Marou in 2006. Shayla Bulloch

Jeremy Marou said the creation of this event was a dream come true.

"We've been talking about it for a few years now and its exciting to finally make it happen,” he said.

"We are expecting the night to be unforgettable and to cement One Hot Night as Rockhampton's number one annual music event.”

The boys have roped in some big-name friends for the concert on December 29 including Amy Shark, Timberwolf and Rocky band, Pandamic.

"We're so proud to have been able to curate an amazing line-up that includes our great mate Amy Shark and local legends Pandamic,” Thomas Busby said.

"What a night this is going to be!”

No strangers to entertaining, Busby Marou will belt out everything from rock 'n' roll, pop ballads and country jams at the Rocky Showgrounds at the end of this year.

ONE HOT NIGHT:

When: December 29, 2017

Time: 5.30pm

Where: Robert Schwarten Pavillion, Rocky Showgrounds.

Tickets: www.busbymarou.com, Oztix, The Oxford Hotel and Lure Living in Yeppoon.

Cost: $55.10 (all ages)

Licensed event with a huge selection of food trucks plus outdoor dining area.