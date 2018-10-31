Busby Marou relive their school days with special concert

DULL skies could not dampen spirits at The Cathedral College (TCC) earlier today when staff and students were rewarded with a surprise concert.

Talented CQ duo, Busby Marou, rocked up to the college where they performed a selection of tunes which ranged from their popular hit Best Part of Me is You to Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

TCC students Emily Easey and Clare Bougoure agreed it was an honour for Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou to perform for the school community.

Busby Marou playing at TCC. Allan Reinikka ROK311018abusbyma

"It's cool to know they've grown up here and done a lot of the same things that we've done,” Clare said.

The Cathedral College remains an important part of the duo's lives as Marou's son attends the school and Busby revealed he once studied there during Years Eight and Nine.

"We've been to a lot of the other schools (which includes the Rockhampton Grammar School), we're giving free tickets to every school in Yeppoon and Rockhampton,” Busby said.

Busby Marou give their young fans a special concert. Allan Reinikka ROK311018abusbyma

Busby revealed he has taken advantage of the home visit to catch up with family.

" I've only been here a few hours and all my nieces and nephews have got older and changed so it makes me think I haven't been back in so long,” Busby said.

"The most important thing for us to do is come back where it all started, this is where we have the most support still to this day.”

The duo were happy to reward their CQ fans who had supported them since the beginning of their career.

The duo is working on a new album. Allan Reinikka ROK311018abusbyma

"For us to put (concerts) on for the young people as well as the families and older people who want to have a bit of fun is the reason we're doing this,” Busby said.

Their performance was well received by their crowd who assembled underneath an under-covered area to see them perform.

Marou said fans can tell if you've connected with them on stage through music.

"There's great artists out there who are brilliant musicians but they just don't know how to connect with the people who are listening so we think it's very important,” he said.

Busby Marou perform an entertaining set at The Cathedral College. Allan Reinikka ROK311018abusbyma

They both encouraged young people who wish to pursue a career in the music industry to take a leap of faith and work harder than the other musicians to succeed.

"Do it - it's the best job in the world, work harder than the other bands and you'll be fine,” Busby said.

Keen for their upcoming One Hot Night performance in December, the boys revealed they are working on a new album.

"We hope to be playing some new songs for One Hot Night,” Busby said.

"Next year's going to be another big one with a new album under our belt.”

Their intimate concert follows a short tour of the United States and Canada.

Visit onehotnight.oztix.com.au to purchase tickets for Busby Marou's One Hot Night performance in Rockhampton on Saturday, December 29.