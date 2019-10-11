Menu
Busby Marou are the face of CQ Nutrition's $20,000 Health Challenge that begins next month.
News

Busby Marou the faces of $20k comp

Steph Allen
11th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

FOLLOWING a heart attack about 18 months ago, Busby Marou’s Jeremy Marou was left shaken and seeking ways to improve his health.

Now, the duo has jumped on board to become the face of CQ Nutrition’s new $20,000 Health Challenge.

The endorsement comes after CQ Nutrition dietician Chris Hughes offered a helping hand to the pair, and has since been helping the chart-topping stars get into better condition while travelling on tour.

Such health advice includes nutrition and diet - something that helps the performers give their very best.

“We met up the other week, and I gave them a crash course in what they need to do,” Mr Hughes said.

“They’re on tour at the moment and it can be challenging with what to eat.

“(Jeremy’s heart attack) was definitely a motivtor at the time. He has such a hectic lifestyle and it’s really hard on the road for them.”

Mr Hughes met up with the pair on Thursday for an update on their progress.

The live video is on CQ Nutrition’s Facebook page.

