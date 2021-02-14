Busby Marou to replace Daryl Braithwaite at GKI concert

Busby Marou on the stage of Bankwest Stadium, concert for RFS. (Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone)

Iconic Rockhampton duo Busby Marou has come to the rescue after Daryl Braithwaite had to reschedule his Great Keppel Island concert once again.

The legendary Australian singer was scheduled to play at Great Keppel Island Hideaway on February 20, but the renewed Victorian border closures meant Braithwaite was not able to travel.

GKI Hideaway general manager Kelly Harris said it was unfortunate that Daryl couldn’t attend.

“Sadly we can’t control border restrictions, that said we think we’ve got the best of both worlds by adding local boys, Busby Marou to the line-up,” he said.

Daryl Braithwaite performs during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, February 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

Braithwaite’s concert has had to be rescheduled a couple of times now due to border restrictions.

Braithwaite has been rebooked by Great Keppel Island Hideaway for May 1.

Ticket holders for his concert, and those with accommodation booked, can either push their bookings to the revised May date, or receive a refund.

Those with tickets to Braithwaite’s concert automatically have tickets to the Busby Marou performance.

“We think we’ve found a great replacement at short notice and the day will showcase a fantastic line-up of acts,” Mr Harris said.

“And what a great part of the world to listen to live music.”

The concert begins at 3pm, with local acts including James Gallagher & Band, Relic and The Short Fall supporting Busby Marou.

For tickets, ferry transfers, and details of Braithwaite’s rebooked concert in May, head to the GKI Hideaway Facebook page.

