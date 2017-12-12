Busby Marou to surprise fans with free intimate concert

SWEET TUNES: Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou played to a huge crowd a the Royal on Ninety-Nine on Friday night in Roma.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Busby Marou fans are in for a treat this week as the duo announce an intimate performance at the region's shopping centre.

A pop-up store in Stockland Rockhampton will open tomorrow selling merchandise, albums, vinyls and One Hot Night tickets in the lead up to the band's first annual concert.

Busby Marou announced their concert to Rocky fans earlier this year as a "thank you” to the region where their success started.

Jeremy Marou (left) and Thomas Busby at their first gig as Busby Marou in 2006. Shayla Bulloch

Nationally-acclaimed artists Amy Shark and Timberwolf will also be joining the duo, along with local legends Pandemic.

The pair will meet fans at the store at 5pm on Thursday afternoon to sign autographs and getting to know the fans who shaped their career.

Local Rocky band Busby Marou start up annual event "One Hot Night" to thank the fans who shaped their success. Allan Reinikka ROK070917abusbyma

Busby Marou will perform three of their biggest hits from 6.30pm as a taste of what to expect at their concert on December 29 at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.