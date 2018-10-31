Busby Marou's special announcement for home town

SWEET TUNES: Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou played to a huge crowd a the Royal on Ninety-Nine on Friday night in Roma.

SWEET TUNES: Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou played to a huge crowd a the Royal on Ninety-Nine on Friday night in Roma. Sarah Dionysius

BUSBY Marou returns to Rockhampton today to visit The Cathedral College for a surprise lunch-time performance ahead of the second One Hot Night concert held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on December 29.

The boys have arrived back into the country after a successful tour through Canada and the US, where they also spent time recording for their next album.

"We love touring, we love recording and we're so excited to have new music coming out very soon, but there is no better feeling than coming home to family,” said Marou.

"We've popped into most of the local schools over the years, but this one is a little more special for me, as it's the first time visiting a high school where one of my children attend.”

Last year, the inaugural One Hot Night event sold out to a crowd of more than 3000 and this year promises to be even bigger, with the announcement of rising superstar Dean Lewis. Lewis will perform before Busby Marou who will headline and after Triple J feature artist, Tia Gostelow and local favourites, Silky Fuzz.

Lewis has picked up five nominations for this years Aria Awards, including best pop release for his 2018 three times Platinum hit single Be Alright and recently achieved a radio airplay milestone by being the first Aussie act since Silverchair in 2007 to top the Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks.

The track also scored major global radio and playlist support, having been streamed 175 million times.

"Dean is on fire and there are very few artists that get to experience the rapid rise to stardom like he is having right now.

"He is fast becoming a global superstar and we are so lucky we get to bring him to our home town for One Hot Night,” said Busby.

The boys will announce another very special guest to be added to the line-up very soon and are also giving a local act an opportunity to open the event via a Battle of the Bands competition held at the Giddy Goat.

"Presenting this event is our way of saying thank you to the people of Central Queensland for their continued support and to bring in tourists and share our town with as many visitors as possible.”

Busby Marou will attend TCC at 11.25am today.