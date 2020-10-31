Menu
Bush blaze blankets highway in smoke

by SAM FLANAGAN
31st Oct 2020 4:04 PM
Multiple crews are currently battling a large grass fire north of Townsville, with smoke affecting vision on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene at a bushfire burning near Sleeper Log Creek, Bluewater.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze and there is a lot of smoke over the Bruce Highway.

A QFES spokeswoman said the Queensland Police Service have been called to the scene to control traffic.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Originally published as Bush blaze blankets highway in smoke

