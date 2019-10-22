Bush poetry alive in Nebo

LAUGHTER, applause and music echoed across the Historic Nebo Museum grounds during the 18th annual Nebo Bush Poet’s Smoko on Sunday.

More than 50 locals and visitors paid tribute to the history and humour in Australian bush poetry performed by poets, story tellers and entertainers.

The MC Dan Lockyer kicked off the day with an original poem honouring the late Tom Oliver and other local poets who began the Isaac Regional Council Nebo Bush Poet’s smoko event.

Councillor Geoff Bethel, who officially opened the event, said Nebo was a breeding ground for poetic talent.

“This wonderful community event once again served up great entertainment, good company and delicious food prepared by the Nebo-Sarina Range Country Women’s Association,” Cr Bethel said.

“It was heartwarming to hear Dan share poems written by our own Nebo State School students...the highlight for me was the poem Tiny Nebo, a collaboration between the grade five and six students and Dan.”

Visiting Mackay-based poet Graham Ware had the crowd in stitches with his rousing rendition of Murray Hartin’s bush classic Turbulence, while Bruce Johnston’s ode to Stan Coster and Mary Stuart’s recitation of Henry Kendall’s classic The Women of the West brought tears to the eyes of some.

“We even heard some locals premiere original poems, including one that was inspired by the Nebo Rodeo from Jennifer Ennis,” Cr Bethel said.

Local musicians Linda and Bill entertained the crowd, and a lucky few took home some classic Australian poetry books through lucky door prizes. A raffle was also run by the Nebo Community Sports and Recreation Club.

Mayor Anne Baker acknowledged the event was made possible each year thanks to the pure people power of those involved behind the scenes.

“An event like this doesn’t happen without a lot of organisation and co-ordination,” Cr Baker said.

“We appreciate the efforts of all the council staff and volunteers who helped organise and host this year’s Bush Poet’s Smoko, and we are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

For more information on all of the great community events in the Isaac region, visit isaac.qld.gov.au.