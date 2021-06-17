Bush sensation has sights set on $150K race win

Country and western star Bollente is being set for the $150,000 Pavscorp Rockhampton Cup (1600m) on July 10 after he lines up with his bush mates at Eagle Farm on June 26.

Formerly Winton based but now trained by Nick Walsh in Rockhampton, Bollente is one of the top qualifiers for the $200K Battle of the Bush Final (1200m) there with Ashley Butler engaged.

Walsh took over the training of Bollente from Ray “Cowboy” Hermann in May and three weeks later won the Emerald heat of the Battle of the Bush on May 21.

Cowboy Hermann trained Bollente at Winton for his father Clarrie who owns the bush sensation and won 13 races with him under crushing weights in the north and western Queensland.

These wins ranged in distances from 1000 metres to 1600m, with Bollente winning four races over the Rockhampton Cup journey of a mile (1600m).

Bollente is certainly not just a bushie as on April 15 he downed all comers in a provincial open class handicap over 1600 metres at Townsville under 60kg.

At his last start for Cowboy Hermann at Barcaldine in May 1, Bollente was handicapped on 68kg but under a 3kg claim for Scott Gittos humped 65kg for a game second to Sizzalating.

Gavin Milnr, trainer Nick Walsh and Brooke Brummell at the 100 Club Race Day at the Mackay Turf Club, Ooralea Race Course, Saturday August 28. Picture: Heidi Petith

Walsh revealed the Rockhampton Cup plans for his new stable acquisition after Bollente was ultra-impressive in defeating Better Reflection easily in a Callaghan Park barrier trial over 900 metres last Monday.

“I never expected him to join in and run straight past them and win as easily (2l) as he did in the trial. Ash Butler got off and said this is a really good horse,” Walsh related.

He said that Bollente, a son of Sizzling, hence his Italian name which means boiling or scalding, was primarily sent to him to train for the Northern Winter Cups all the way up to Cairns.

“The mile of the Rocky Cup looks ideal for him but it will be a very strong quality race. Don’t get me wrong he will be very competitive in the Battle of the Bush over the 1200 metres but the mile of the Rocky Cup will be ideal,” Walsh said.

Bollente has come through his barrier trial win well and will head down to Brisbane on the Thursday prior to the Eagle Farm feature.

The news that Bollente has his sights set on the Rocky Cup on July 10 is another bonus for the Rockhampton Jockey Club as the 5YO has a huge following in country Queensland.

The Battle of the Bush has been an alluring concept for country trainers throughout Queensland whereby heats are restricted to country trained horses and run under stringent qualifying conditions.

Bollente will carry 62kg in the final while Mt Isa trained Tango Rain, a last start Callaghan Park winner under Ric McMahon will also lump that impost.

Although it has not been said it would not surprise if the well performed Tango Rain is nominated for the $150K Rocky Newmarket (1300m) on July 9.

Rockhampton trainer Kevin Miller has Manilla Miss qualified for the Battle of the Bush with Brisbane’s Ben Thompson to ride.

Emerald trainer Raymond Williams has engaged Hugh Bowman for his representative Ahwahneechee.

It won’t surprise either if Ahwahneechee contests races over the Rockhampton Jockey Club Winter Racing Carnival which kicks off this Saturday.

Entries for the Rockhampton Newmarket and Pavscorp Rockhampton Cup close on Monday, July 5.