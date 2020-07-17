Menu
Bushfire affected students given renewed hope

kaitlyn smith
17th Jul 2020 11:58 AM | Updated: 1:04 PM
BUSHFIRES and drought seem a better excuse than any for regional university students living in Central Queensland to fall behind in their studies.

However, many who faced such hardships have this week enjoyed a renewed motivation to remain on top of coursework - with up to $18,000 in scholarship funds contributed to their higher education costs.

Under the Coalition's $58 million Rural and Regional Enterprise Scholarships program, 19 full-time and part-time students across the Capricornia received the sizeable boost.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry revealed scholars from institutions including Australian Learning Group, CQUniversity and University of Queensland would benefit.

 

Students from bushfire impacted areas like Yeppoon have received up to $18,000 in scholarship funding
"Our government is ensuring that every Australian, no matter where they live, has access to a world-class education," she said.

"It's only fair if you live in Central Queensland that you get the same opportunities to access higher education as those living in metropolitan areas, and this financial support will help our students to do so."

Ms Landry added the scholarships would help ease some of the financial burden for their recipients during what has already been a very difficult time for many.

A further $500 will come as an extension of the scholarship should the Capricornia scholars choose to undertake an internship during the course of their studies.

 

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is thrilled to see regional tertiary students on the end of some additional funding.
"As part of our Government's Job-ready Graduates reforms, we are providing an additional $400 million to increase opportunities for regional, rural and remote students to get a world-class education and support regional university campuses," Ms Landry said.

"We are committed to ensuring more Australians from regional and remote areas like Capricornia learn the skills they will need to succeed in the jobs of the future."

It is the programs fourth round for the year, with at least another three more expected to occur before December's end.

Both full-time and par-times students are eligible for the full $18,000 amount depending on the length and type of study their enrolled course requires.

A total of 1100 scholarships will be granted throughout the year. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.qtac.edu.au/scholarships.

