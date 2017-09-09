Bushfire breakout: Firies to battle Yeppoon blaze into the night

UPDATE 2.30PM: A YEPPOON Rd bushfire could burn into the night as six crews establish their control point and resources.

The blaze broke out about 11.35am on the private property with four rural units and two urban appliances currently on scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman could not confirm what started the blaze, or inidcate how large the fire was.

She said there was currently no threat to property.

"It is a fairly projected incident it might go into the night,” she said.

The QFES have issued a warning to residents and motorists nearby, advising smoke could affect the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

INITIAL REPORT: FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze on the Yeppoon Rd in Limestone Creek which broke out about 11.35am.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report the four vehicles are currently on scene, a further two are en route as of 1.30pm.

Initial reports indicate the grass fire broke out on a private property near access 7.

The QFES warn of smoke in the area, and advise motorists and residents exercise caution in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More to come.