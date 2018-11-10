Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire is burning in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch.
The fire is burning in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch. Alistair Brightman
News

Bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
9th Nov 2018 9:06 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory for a bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone.

The fire is in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch.

Firefighters are currently conducting backburning in an effort to contain the blaze.

Motorists near the area are advised to drive to the conditions, and smoke may affect nearby properties.

No properties are currently under threat by this fire, but if the situation changes, residents are urged to contact Triple Zero (000).

bushfire gladstone region queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Army officer, train driver and now ... candlestick maker

    premium_icon Army officer, train driver and now ... candlestick maker

    Business HOME GROWN: Littleboy's business growth over five short years, from the kitchen bench to downstairs garage

    In memory of the forgotten army of millions of animals

    premium_icon In memory of the forgotten army of millions of animals

    People and Places 'When Carmel died, I promised to see her vision become a reality.'

    Canavan queries 'secret' amendments to mine rehab laws

    premium_icon Canavan queries 'secret' amendments to mine rehab laws

    News Claims amendments could make some mines insolvent overnight

    Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    premium_icon Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    Environment Fishermen say the state government is culling the wrong species

    Local Partners