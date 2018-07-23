Bushfire continues to burn in Rockhampton

Fire are burning in four areas between Rockhampton and the coast.

UPDATE 1PM: FIVE Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are still working on containing a grass fire in Mount Chalmers that broke out Saturday evening.

The blaze began around 5.30pm on Saturday with crews working with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to bring in machinery to create breaks in the fire.

The grass fire is still burning near New Zealand Gully Road and Cabbage Tree Creek, with crews continuing to focus on establishing breaks.

The first crew attended the fire at 8.30am and crews have been continuing back burning.

The fire was still burning this afternoon within containment lines.

There is currently no threat to surrounding properties at this time but nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Neighbouring homes and anyone affected are being asked to close windows and doors and to keep medications close by if they suffer from respiratory conditions.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

Another vegetation fire also broke out at Parkhurst at 12.30pm and was within regulations.

Crews attended the fire at 12.45pm and left at 1pm after it was contained.

UPDATE 4.40pm. QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have been working with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service throughout today to establish fire breaks in the Mt Chalmers area near Rockhampton.

This follows a smoke haze which hanged over wide areas of Rockhampton on Saturday evening after a fire broke out earlier that day around 5.30pm.

QFES is currently monitoring the fire.

UPDATE 10.30am: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) has issued a bushfire warning for a blaze outside of Rockhampton.

At this time, there is no threat to properties in the area; however, nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews will be establishing fire breaks on scene today.

The fire had created a smoke haze over wide areas of Rockhampton on Saturday evening after it broke out around 5.30pm.

There were no reports of any respiratory problems.

If residents are concerned about their property, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

UPDATE 10am: ONE emergency crew from Cawarral is liaising with the Department of Parks and Wildlife Services in relation to an ongoing blaze at Mt Chalmers near Rockhampton.

They are arranging for machinery to be used to establish fire breaks in the area.

ONGOING BLAZE: Heavy machinery is being used to establish fire breaks in the Mt Chalmers area near Rockhampton following a blaze which broke out on Saturday afternoon. Contributed

Emergency crews are unable to attend the scene as it is inaccessible.

The fire had created a smoke haze over wide areas of Rockhampton on Saturday evening after it broke out around 5.30pm.

There were no reports of any respiratory problems.

6.30pm: There is a smoke haze hanging over Rockhampton on Saturday evening following a grass fire breaking out at Mt Chalmers.

That fire was reported at 5.33pm with authorities advising smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Smoke could be seen about the Berserker Ranges

Residents at Mt Chalmers were advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should also use caution and drive to conditions. Anyone with property is under threatis urged to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Similar advices were issued for Cawarral Rd, Cawarral at 3pm Lake Mary Rd at Cobraball at 3pm and Keppel Sands Rd at 6pm.