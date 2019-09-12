Menu
Environment

Bushfire miracle: ‘I can’t believe they stopped it’

by Luke Mortimer
12th Sep 2019 1:06 PM
A BEECHMONT evacuee who returned to discover her home had dodged the fierce hinterland bushfires wants "to give all the firefighters a cuddle for everything they've done".

Hundreds of evacuees across the hinterland have now returned home after conditions eased, including Akoonah Dr resident Esterina Segade, who first spoke to the Bulletin on Saturday.

She and her husband were given just 15 minutes to flee the area overnight on Friday and left with next to nothing, after pitching in to help their neighbours evacuate.

"I was just so happy. It's all intact," she grinned.

 

"We went for a walk and the whole street has been so lucky. The firefighters backburning didn't let the fire even come near.

"I can't believe how they stopped it. If the firefighters weren't there the whole lot would've went up. It's all bushland."

Ms Segade and her husband live 2.5km from Binna Burra, where about 10 homes were destroyed in Timbarra Dr.

Fire damage at Binna Burra Lodge. Picture: Adam Head.
Fire damage at Binna Burra Lodge. Picture: Adam Head.


She said it was hard to look past "the smoke, the ash and the smells" of burnt land around Beechmont, but she was thrilled to finally be home.

However, she was also deeply saddened by the loss of homes in the area, including one belonging to friends.

"We've got friends who lost their home. I was in tears (hearing about it). They've got two young kids and they've just built it. I would've preferred it was my house, because they're younger," Ms Segade said.

Esterina Segade, 54, has been waiting to hear if her home has survived a fierce bushfire. Picture: Luke Mortimer
Esterina Segade, 54, has been waiting to hear if her home has survived a fierce bushfire. Picture: Luke Mortimer


She's confident the community will support those in need, as they have done already.

"I've never ever seen how beautiful everyone is in the community, in this sort of way," she said.

"I've been living her 19 years. I can't believe it. I can't believe the love. Everything has just come together. It's just beautiful.

"Watching the fireys, they come together and they sit down and laugh after such a hard time.

"It's amazing."

Ms Segade was hopeful improved conditions would allow firefighters to enjoy much-needed rest in the coming days.

